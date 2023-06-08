Sonnalli Seygall shares pics from first day after marriage, sips coffee with husband in varmala

Newlywed actor Sonnalli Seygall on Thursday shared how she is spending time with her husband. She married restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai on Wednesday. In photos, the couple was seen casually sitting and sipping coffee while wearing varmalas from their D-day. Also read: Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani pose as newly-weds in first pics Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall married Ashesh L Sajnani.

The photos featured Sonnalli and Ashesh sitting on chairs in pyjamas. They held cups in their hands. Sonnalli looked beautiful as she sported sindoor and pink bangles from her wedding day. They were seen with their varmalas too.

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Same routine, different emotion. Marriage day 1- Coffee + Varmaalas.” Reacting to it, Raai Laxmi who attended their wedding, commented, “Cute.” “Such coolios,” added Sumona Chakravarti. Fans also flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani got married following an Anand Karaj ceremony in a Gurudwara in Mumbai. She took the non-traditional way and opted for a pastel pink saree with a matching veil. Her wedding outfit was created by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Ashesh wore a white sherwani and complemented her perfectly.

Later, the actor announced their wedding officially on Instagram. She shared pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote in their Instagram caption, "Sabr and Shukr (patience and gratitude)." Their wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, Sahil Salathia, Ridhima Pandit, and Chahatt Khanna among others.

Sonnalli dated Ashesh for several months but in secret. Her wedding was a sweet surprise for her fans. Talking about it, a source had shared with Hindustan Times, "She doesn’t wish to address the media about the wedding or her relationship. She wanted to keep this a surprise.”

"Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together,” the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor added to HT. Meanwhile, a lavish reception for the newlyweds will take place on June 8.

