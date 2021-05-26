Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood gets rakhi tied by fan but asks her not to touch his feet, watch
Sonu Sood gets rakhi tied by fan but asks her not to touch his feet, watch

Sonu Sood was seen standing outside his Mumbai apartment on Wednesday, meeting patients and their families with urgent requests. During the interaction, a female fan tied rakhi on his wrist and tried to touch his feet.
Sonu Sood's fan ties him a rakhi.

A video has surfaced online showing a woman tying a rakhi on Sonu Sood's wrist. On Wednesday, the actor was seen interacting with those in need under his Mumbai apartment. During the interaction, people present at the venue photographed a woman tying a rakhi on Sonu's wrist.

Soon after she tied the traditional string, she was seen touching his feet. While she was heard telling that he's like her brother, Sonu requested her not to do so.

The actor has been receiving love from people for his philanthropic work. On May 22, an ANI report revealed that Sonu has reportedly ordered oxygen plants. These plants would now be installed at hospitals in different states. Sonu and his team are currently in the process of setting up an oxygen plant at Kurnool Government Hospital, followed by setting one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the news, numerous fans in the state performed special prayers and poured milk on his posters and photos. He shared one such video of the act on Twitter and said he was humbled by the reaction. However, he was criticised for not addressing the wastage of milk.

On Monday, he shared a similar video of fans pouring milk on his pictures and urged them to not waste it. "Humbled (heart emoji) Request everyone to save milk for someone needy," he said, on the social media platform.

Sonu has been among the most active celebrities helping those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, since last year. He has been organising hospital beds, medicines and oxygen for those in need.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to back series spreading awareness about Covid-19 vaccines

In a recent interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Sonu got emotional while speaking about the dire state of things in India amid the second wave of the pandemic. "I feel helpless every single day, mujhe nayee problems logo ki pata chalti hai and I feel ki 'yaar, kis desh mein reh rahe hai hum log' (I learn about newer problems and I feel what kind of country are we living in)," he said.

