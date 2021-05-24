Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After being criticised, Sonu Sood condemns wastage of milk in his honour: 'Save for needy'
Sonu Sood's fans in Andhra Pradesh pour milk on a banner featuring his face.
After being criticised, Sonu Sood condemns wastage of milk in his honour: 'Save for needy'

  • Sonu Sood has reacted to yet another video of fans pouring milk on his photos. The actor urged them not to waste milk.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Sonu Sood has reacted to yet another video of fans pouring milk on his photos. On Monday, the actor took to Twitter and retweeted a video that featured a compilation of clips of fans pouring milk on his pictures, as a gesture of respect.

The original tweet revealed that the incidents took place in Kurnool and Nellore, in Andhra Pradesh, as a 'token of appreciation' after he set up oxygen plants in the cities.

Addressing the video, Sonu said that he feels 'humbled' by the love shown but requested fans to not waste milk. "Request everyone to save milk for someone needy," he wrote.

Last week, Sonu had shared a similar video of fans pouring milk on a life-size poster in Andhra Pradesh. The actor shared the tweet and simply wrote, "Humbled." He was criticised online for not condemning the wastage. "Humbled toh theek hai Sir but mana karo unhe (Humbled is all okay but asked them not to do this). Wasting milk over this is not good," a fan said, reacting to his tweet.

Television actor Kavita Kaushik also criticised his fans. "We love @SonuSood and the nation will be indebted to him forever for his selfless acts, but I'm sure even Sonu will be unhappy with this foolish and uninspiring act of wasting milk in times where people are dying of hunger.. why are we so extra always with everything ??!!" she had tweeted.

Also read: 'Bua to be' Sushmita Sen congratulates Charu Asopa on pregnancy, says she'll be an 'amazing' mom

Sonu has been providing help to those in need since the pandemic-included lockdowns began. He helped migrants head back home and provide medical supplies to those in need, among many other charitable deeds.

