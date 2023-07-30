Fans shower flowers on Sonu Sood as he greets them outside his home on 50th birthday in rain. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood turned a year older on Sunday. A sea of fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai on the special day with gifts and flowers. Despite the rain, the actor stepped out and thanked his fans for their generosity and warm gestures. Also read: Sonu Sood's fan calls him God, actor refuses to take credit and says 'I am just a common man' Sonu Sood celebrates 50th birthday with fans. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Sonu Sood turns 50

Videos of Sonu Sood greeting his fans outside his house have surfaced. In them, he is seen waving at them from his car. He received gifts, roses and even cut a cake with those waiting for him since morning. Fans showered flowers upon him as he continued to mark his presence amid the rain.

The actor also posed for photos with many fans. Several of them held placards, bouquets and banners dedicated to Sonu. All of them captured the moment on their mobile phones.

Internet reacts to Sonu Sood's birthday celebration

Reacting to the footage, a fan wrote in the comment section of a paparazzi post, "Ye hai asli hero….Garibon ka Masiha (He is the real hero. Messiah for commoners)". “He does a bad villain role in movies but the reality is he does for the people which he can help. Mashallah,” added another. One also mentioned, “He should actually live a thousand years.”

Sonu Sood helping people

Sonu is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Besides his films, he is known to help thousands of migrant workers reach their homes during the Covid time. He booked chartered flights and busses for the stuck migrant workers, stranded students and others when the lockdown was announced in 2020. Since then he has been regularly helping people in need. Several people from different parts of the country are seen reaching out to him on social media for help. Many of them also gather outside his house as the actor attends to them all.

Sonu Sood will make his writing debut with his upcoming film Fateh. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, Fateh also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in key roles. He is currently back on Roadies 19, Karm ya Kand.

