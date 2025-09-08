Sonu Sood meets 'brave' Avijot undergoing treatment amid Punjab floods, promises to ‘help him heal’

Actor Sonu Sood met Avijot, a young boy in Punjab who is reportedly suffering from kidney disease. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonu assured he would do everything possible to help Avijot recover. Sonu Sood shared a post on X from the hospital.

Sonu Sood meets young boy undergoing treatment in Punjab hospital

Sonu shared photos as he visited Avijot in the hospital and also met his family. The actor spoke to him and also caressed his head. Sonu captioned the post, "Met little Avijot today in Punjab — a brave soul with a big fight ahead. We’ll do everything we can to help him heal. Wishing this little angel strength and a speedy recovery. He’s not alone."

On Friday, Sood shared that he had spoken to the boy's family and ensured the floods "won't interrupt his treatment." "I've spoken with the family, and we're committed to ensuring that the floods won't interrupt his treatment," he tweeted on X.

Sonu is currently in Punjab visiting flood-affected areas

The actor reached Punjab on Sunday to support relief efforts for the flood-affected communities in the state. Taking to his Instagram on Monday, he also posted pictures from his visit to flood-affected areas.

"With Punjab, forever. We were on the ground. We saw the loss, the heartbreak — and the strength that refused to fade. Villages under water, lives uprooted, but hope still standing. Whatever Punjab needs, we are here. To help. To rebuild. To heal — together. With Punjab. Forever," he had written.

What Sonu had said about Punjab floods

While talking with news agency ANI, Sonu had said on Sunday, "I am going to Baghpur, Sultanpur Lodhi, Firozpur, Fazilka, Ajnala, and I will try to go around and find out the situation. I feel that in the coming time, since it is still raining in Punjab, many houses have been destroyed, the livelihood of the people has been ruined, so I will try to give all the help and take a list of their needs from the local administration."

As per the flood situation in the state, Sonu said that Punjab will take "a few months" to get back to normal. He urged the people to come together for the relief efforts in Punjab.

"This is not a work of a week or ten days. It will take at least a few months to get Punjab back on its feet. I think everyone is coming forward. But still, we need many hands to join so that Punjab can be revived as soon as possible. For those whose houses have been destroyed, we will try together to build some houses. I will try to reach the most affected villages," he had said.