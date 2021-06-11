Sonu Sood praises fan who walked barefoot from Hyderabad to meet him, adds: 'Don’t want to encourage anyone'

Actor Sonu Sood has praised a fan named Venkatesh who walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him. Sonu added that he doesn't 'want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this'.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sonu shared a picture of himself at his home, standing next to the boy. Venkatesh is seen holding a placard with Sonu's picture on it and it says 'the real hero Sonu Sood' and 'Hyd to Mumbai', among other captions.

Sonu captioned his post, "Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all."

Sonu has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work as he has been trying to help out as many people as possible amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He has garnered praises across India.

Last month, however, Sonu received flak after a video of fans pouring milk on his photos appeared online. The original tweet claimed that the incident took place in Srikalahasti town of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. The actor had shared the tweet and simply written, "Humbled."

A few days later, another video of fans pouring milk on his photos appeared online. Taking to Twitter, he retweeted the video with the caption, "Humbled Request everyone to save milk for someone needy." As per the original tweet, this incident happened in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool and Nellore.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit’s pet Carmello excitedly welcomes her home: ‘All dog parents would relate to this’

From delivering oxygen cylinders, helping the needy get proper medical attention to setting up oxygen plants, Sonu has been extending his support amid the pandemic. He has been providing help to those in need since the pandemic-included lockdowns began. He helped migrants head back home and provided medical supplies to those in need, among many other charitable deeds.

Meanwhile, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also feature in the upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi.