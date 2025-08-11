Sooraj Barjatya casts this actor as new Prem in next family drama. It is not Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has officially confirmed that a new actor will play the beloved role of Prem in his upcoming Mumbai-set family drama. Stepping into the shoes once famously filled by Salman Khan, will be popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Sooraj believes that this actor's role marks a new era for Rajshri, showcasing his versatility in future projects.

‘Ayushmann is a dedicated actor’

“We’re shooting in Mumbai. Ayushmann is a dedicated and fine actor. It’s all about the right story, the right cast, and making the world feel honest and real," Sooraj told PTI.

Sooraj Barjatya, known for creating iconic family entertainers like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, emphasised that authenticity and emotional connection remain central to his storytelling.

The filmmaker also admitted he still feels nervous before every project, just as he did during his debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Ayushmann’s casting marks a fresh chapter for Rajshri’s brand of heartfelt cinema.

"For me, whether it's a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world that I’m creating is honest, it shouldn't look fake, like everyone should feel that this is how my house is. That is my biggest challenge. I want to make what I know, it's important to make every kind of film, but it's important to make family films,” the director added.

Ayushmann's upcoming projects

Ayushmann Khurrana has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects that highlight his versatility across genres. He will next be seen in Thama, a horror-comedy co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, which is part of Maddock Films’ expanding horror universe.

Known for blending supernatural elements with social commentary, the film is expected to deliver Ayushmann’s signature mix of entertainment and substance. Now, his confirmation to play the iconic character Prem in Sooraj Barjatya’s next family drama, set in Mumbai, marks a significant collaboration. The Rajshri Productions are making a return to emotionally rich, traditional storytelling. Additionally, buzz suggests he may soon take on a high-octane action role, signalling an exciting shift in his film choices.