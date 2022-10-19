Sooraj Barjatya reveals he took ‘anxiety medicines' before narrating Uunchai script to Amitabh Bachchan

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that he took 'two anxiety medicines' before narrating the script of Uunchai to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. During the trailer launch of the film, Sooraj Barjatya said that it's not easy to face Amitabh as he listens to a script without blinking his eyes adding that a person can't 'face the gaze' of the actor. (Also Read | Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher climb Mt Everest)

Uunchai is Sooraj's first film in seven years. Billed as a drama, the film is about four friends – Amitabh, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. Apart from them, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika also feature in Uunchai. The film is slated to be released on November 11.

As quoted by Indian Express, Sooraj said, “I remember meeting sir (Amitabh) for the narration of Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and he listens ‘apalak’ (without blinking his eyes) and you cannot face the gaze, it’s not easy. When I wrote this script, I messaged him and he had given me time for a zoom meeting. I sat for the meeting, taking two anxiety medicines because it is not easy to face sir."

Sooraj also shared his experience with Amitabh while shooting for the film, “I realised that sir is the easiest actor to work with. I enjoyed working with him on the sets but I enjoyed (his company) more in his vanity van. Because he would talk about life, poetry, filmmaking, he teaches us but on sets, he only listens and that’s the greatest thing.”

Amitabh also said at the event, as quoted by news agency PTI, "I have worked with them (Rajshri Productions)before. Jaya and Abhishek too have worked with them and they would heap praises on them. And, whatever they said turned out to be true. At this age, there are very few opportunities for us. I am thankful to Rajshri Productions and my co-actors."

The trailer, which released recently, showed Amitabh, Boman Irani, Anupam, and Danny planning and discussing the idea of summiting Mount Everest. But Danny's character dies of old age before they can reach a decision. The rest of his friends decide to carry on with his wish and immerse his ashes at Mount Everest.

Parineeti is a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika too in the company. The two-minute fifty-second long video ended with the song Yeh Jeevan Hai by Kishore Kumar dedicated to their friend Danny.

Apart from Uunchai, Amitabh will next be seen in The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of Project K alongside Deepika and Prabhas. Currently, he is hosting season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

