Sooraj Pancholi visits Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings after acquittal in Jiah Khan suicidal case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi on Saturday visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, a day after he was acquitted in actor Jiah Khan’s suicide case. The special CBI court held him not guilty of the charges, citing a “paucity of evidence” against him. He was charged with abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan in 2013. Also read: Sooraj Pancholi reacts on Instagram after being acquitted in Jiah Khan case Sooraj Pancholi at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)( Viral Bhayani)

After walking out of the court as a free man, Sooraj was seen arriving at the Mumbai temple. A large crowd of paparazzi and media was seen at the temple premises. The actor came wearing a black T-shirt with a white jacket and jeans.

After offering puja, he returned to the main entrance of the temple and posed for pictures as the media waited for him. He was accompanied by cops to the spot. He also took pictures with a few fans.

Sooraj is the son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. He made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero alongside Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty. The film was backed by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai. Besides Hero, he also starred in films like Satellite Shankar and Time to Dance. However, all of his films neither impressed the critics, nor fetched numbers at the box office.

Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. She was 25. Sooraj was the main accused in her death case and was arrested by the Mumbai Police on June 10, 2013, after a letter written by Jiah was found in which she allegedly shared that Sooraj mentally and physically abused her. In July, Sooraj was granted bail.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sooraj said, “I was the only one there for Jiah, at her worst time. Her family is now running for justice, but what justice are they talking about, because they were never there for their daughter when she actually needed them! I had informed Jiah’s family that she is going through depression, I did as much as I could for her at that time. But let me remind you again, I was only 20 years old. I was not even capable of taking care of myself, and yet I tried my best to take care of Jiah who was a few years older to me. At the end, she didn’t need me, she needed her family to support her. The sad truth is that- her family, her mother were only present in Jiah’s life when they needed financial support.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the court's verdict, Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan has decided to move to High Court.

