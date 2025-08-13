Sridevi called this her best film, and it’s not ChaalBaaz, Lamhe or Chandni: ‘People started thinking I can act’

Sridevi, one of the most celebrated and versatile actors in Indian cinema, left behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations. With a career spanning over five decades and across multiple languages—including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—Sridevi was a phenomenon who broke barriers with her charisma, talent, and screen presence. And among her many unforgettable performances, Mr. India remains her personal favourite. Renowned actor Sridevi left a lasting impact on Indian cinema with her diverse roles and unparalleled charisma.

Sridevi talks about working with Shekhar Kapur

Though she never formally attended acting school, Sridevi’s innate talent and magnetic screen presence earned her critical acclaim and popular adoration. From the radiant romance of Chandni and the complex duality in ChaalBaaz, to the bold narrative of Lamhe, Sridevi had a rare ability to blend commercial appeal with emotionally nuanced performances.

On 56th birth anniversary of Sridevi, we revisit a past interview of her where she revealed why Mr India was special to her. The 1987 science-fiction adventure, directed by Shekhar Kapur, gave her the space to move beyond her glam image and explore a more layered performance.

Speaking about the experience, Sridevi once said in an old interview with Colors Cineplex, "In every film for an artist, it is the director who plays the biggest role. We were spontaneous, but it was the director who helped. For instance, I have worked with Shekhar Kapoor, and I really enjoyed my experience in Mr India. It was my best film, I can say. Because that's the first film which was different from a glamorous role. People started talking, of course, I think she can also act."

She particularly recalled the now-iconic Charlie Chaplin sequence, which was initially written as a minor scene. But once Sridevi got into costume and began performing, Shekhar Kapur was so impressed that he expanded it into a major comedic highlight of the film—one that still brings smiles to fans decades later.

Sridevi's illustrious character

Sridevi’s talent did not go unrecognised. Over the course of her illustrious career, she received numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously for her role in Mom (2017), five Filmfare Awards, and the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013. Her performance in films like Sadma, ChaalBaaz, and English Vinglish also earned widespread critical acclaim.

Fluent in six languages, Sridevi was a truly pan-Indian star who connected with diverse audiences. Her sudden passing in 2018 left a void that’s hard to fill, but her films, characters, and spirit continue to live on.