Step inside Aditi Rao Hydari's 'playful and kind' home in Mumbai, which is inspired by her childhood dollhouse

Aditi Rao Hydari lives in a large house in Mumbai that she has transformed into a cosy and warm space by taking inspiration from her childhood doll's house and her ancestral home in Hyderabad. Her "playful" and "kind" personal home in Versova includes a "lively" living room and a "cosy" bedroom filled with a lot of natural light. All the spaces in her house represent minimalism, except her dresser which is filled with a variety of beauty and skincare products. Also Read: Aditi reacts to ex-husband Satyadeep's pic from Mukteshwar, Masaba is all hearts

Aditi says that though the acting profession is a lot about compliments on someone's talents or the way they look, the compliment that matters the most to her is when people walk into her space and feel that they are at home. The actor says if people love the energy of her home, that's the biggest praise for her as she believes one cannot fake that.

Aditi showed around her house for an episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is. The description of her house read, "Aditi Rao Hydari's Mumbai home is a large space with minimalist qualities, reminiscent of her childhood doll house. Characterised by playful elements, intricate artworks, and clean minimalistic setups, her choices are influenced by her Hyderabad home."

Starting the tour at her living room, decked up with a beige sofa carrying pattered cushions and two other sofas featuring bright floral patterns, Aditi said, "This is where I spend a lot of time. I lounge in this room a lot even though it's my living room. It's also a very intimate space for me, and it's a space which is very warm and I make sure that it's warm and hopefully welcoming."

Aditi recalled that her house reminds her a lot of her doll's house with lights and spiral staircase and a proper bedroom with miniature people that her father had built for her in her childhood. She said that as soon as she walked into the space, she felt that it was her doll's house that she subconsciously manifested.

"I say it's like my doll's house. I feel like it's like that because the ceilings are not very high. It's got a miniature quality to it. It's like a large house that was made into a house for me. So when a tall person walks through the door I am like how will they fit," she said.

Aditi said that there's a playfulness to her home, but also a kindness that she imbibed from her home and her relatives in Hyderabad. The actor noted that she loves light which is why there are a lot of windows in her room, that carry sheer curtains to enhance the light feeling. She also has a cosy sit-out and feels fortunate to have an open space in Mumbai. Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari: Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. What I have is just genetics. I didn’t do anything to look like this

Aditi has also filled her home with artworks that are playful but classic. The actor loves feeding people, so much so that she sometimes force-feeds them, and has a dining area with wooden furniture to host them.

Going over the staircase, Aditi leads into her small cosy bedroom. To maintain the peace and quiet in her sleeping place, she has kept everything minimal and even avoided any paintings. However, she does have a dressing table full of a lot of beauty-related products.

Aditi's Malayalam drama Hey Sinamika, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal, was recently released.

