Step inside Alia Bhatt's grand home with these yoga pics, don't miss her fancy ceiling fans

Alia Bhatt has reposted a photo of herself as she does yoga at her luxurious Mumbai home. The photo, originally posted by Alia's yoga studio, Anshuka Yoga, shows Alia in what appears to be her living room.

Alia is wearing a black tank top and black leggings, holding the padmasana while smiling for the camera. She is sitting on her black yoga mat, placed on a wood floor, laid out in a chevron pattern. Behind her is large wall and a room on the other side of it, separated by glass panels in black metal frame.

On the other side of that room are three large arched doors that open to a well-lit area. One wall between the two arches has been turned into a gallery wall with multiple frames hanging snugly on it.

What one cannot miss, however, are the ceiling fans. A twin-blade brown fan hangs from the grey ceiling, adding to the house's stylish interiors.

Earlier, Anshuka Yoga's Instagram page had shared another picture of Alia as she struck another yoga pose in her living room. This picture offered a glimpse at a second angle of Alia's home. It showed her mustard yellow couch, more arched windows, a blue tufted ottoman, and oatmeal walls with French mouldings. There is also a mid-century modern style coffee table and a large wall clock.

Also read: Step inside Sonam Kapoor's London home with jewel-tone decor, the boldest bathroom you've ever seen

Alia reportedly purchased this home in Juhu in 2019 for approximately ₹13 crore. The new apartment is close to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's home. Alia earlier used to share her older house with sister Shaheen Bhatt. It is not known if they still live together.

Alia was last seen in 2020's Sadak 2. The film did not click with the audience. Alia's next release will be Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Darlings. She also recently announced a film titled Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.