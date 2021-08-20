Step inside Jacqueline Fernandez's new apartment, which was home to Priyanka Chopra during her wedding

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a couple of new vlogs on her YouTube channel, giving fans a good look inside her apartment. Jacqueline recently moved into a new house in Mumbai's Juhu area. Incidentally, it's the same house as the one Priyanka Chopra used to live in around the time she got married.

Jacqueline Fernandez showed off the large apartment in her new videos, one of which was dedicated to a salad recipe that she swears by. In the video, she walked over to a vertical garden in her arched balcony, which seemed to corroborate the fact that this is indeed the house that Priyanka once lived in. The apartment was visible in several pictures from her engagement party.

According to a February Pinkvilla report, the house is located in a building named KarmaYog, and is valued at ₹7 crore. Jacqueline used to live in a rented property in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai previously. She spent a significant portion of 2020 at Salman Khan's Panvel farm house, along with several of their friends.

Her videos showed off the apartment's large living area, the unique panelled ceiling, the stone columns, and the large balcony. A Bollywood Hungama report said that Jacqueline would be paying ₹6.78 lakh per month for the new apartment, which is spread across two floors, has a sea view, and five bedrooms.

Jacqueline was last seen on screen in a special song in Salman Khan's Radhe. She has a packed lineup of films, which includes Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Attack, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu. Priyanka is currently living in the UK, and she also has bases in Mumbai and Los Angeles.