Priyanka Chopra reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Mata Sita' tattoo: 'Jai Mata Di'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's latest tattoo. Taking to Instagram recently, Jada showed off her tattoo that showed Sita from the agni pariksha episode of the Ramayana.

In the picture, Jada appeared to be sitting on the floor in a green tracksuit as she posed with her arm extended towards the camera. She captioned the post, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin."

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Beautiful. Jai mata di."





Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Beautiful. Jai mata di" followed by a heart-eye emoji. Actor Oghenekaro Itene commented, "You are beautiful." Musician Jahnavi Harrison said, "Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can’t wait to see her in person!!" Singer Jade Novah reacted with heart eye emojis. Author and podcast host Jay Shetty responded, "So Dope and divine."

Her latest tattoo is an extension of the three-generational lotus artwork she got inked with Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield during an episode of Red Table Talk.

Priyanka, on Tuesday, was announced as the chairperson of Jio MAMI Film Festival, almost four months after Deepika Padukone stepped down from the position. "I’ve hit the road running... with ideas, thoughts and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time...I have always been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world," she said about her new job.

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor reveals she 'wanted to run away and get married', shares unseen pics with Karan Boolani from wedding

Currently, in London, Priyanka has been shooting for the upcoming series Citadel, a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the lead role. Priyanka will next be seen in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

Recently, she also launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.