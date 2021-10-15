Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home featuring wooden patio and gorgeous view of the sea

Juhi Chawla has one of the most luxurious homes in Mumbai. The actor, who lives with her businessman husband Jay Mehta, resides in a multi-storey house at Mumbai's Malabar Hills. In pictures and videos shared on Juhi's Instagram page over the months, it seems that her house features artworks and traditional Indian interiors.

Through the lockdown, her favourite nooks and corners of her house became a part of her social media posts. Juhi often found a seat either in a vast living room, which was painted in white.

It had paintings and featured wooden carvings mounted on the wall and copper ornaments peeping through the frame or at her neatly kept study table which was surrounded by wooden cupboards. A few videos also shared a glimpse of carved doors at her home.

Juhi Chawla's house.

Juhi Chawla lives in Mumbai with husband Jay Mehta.

Juhi Chawla at her home.

Earlier this year, Juhi and Jay gave the house a facelift with the help of Sri Lankan architect Channa Daswatte who worked on the terrace area of the house. Jay and Juhi added a splash of colour to their outdoor seating space. In pictures shared by photographer Ashish Sahi, each outdoor space was designed differently. While one featured a sophisticated dining space, another had a wooden patio, providing a view of the Arabian Sea.

Juhi married Jay in 1996. The 90s star recently appeared on the Zee Comedy Show and revealed that Jay pursued her for a year before she accepted his proposal. “He sent me flowers and cards every day for a whole year. But later I realised where these flowers were coming from. He has a factory of flowers,” she joked.

While Juhi seldom takes up acting projects, she often appears on television shows. This weekend, she will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show with Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo by her side. Besides her on-screen appearance, Juhi is also part-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.