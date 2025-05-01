Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s century-old bungalow in Delhi as she finally moves into her official residence as MP: Video

Actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has finally moved into her official Delhi residence, almost a year after being elected. She gave fans a sneak peek into her century-old home, sharing a virtual tour and glimpses of her housewarming ceremony. Also read: Kangana Ranaut stunned by ₹1 lakh electricity bill for Manali home: ‘Main rehti bhi nahi hoon’ The century-old house allotted to Kangana underwent meticulous restoration, with intricate details being carefully worked out to preserve its heritage charm.

Kangana gives glimpse of her century-old house

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a sneak peek into her official residence and housewarming ceremony on Instagram.

Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos from the ceremony and wrote, "Finally got some time to shift to the Delhi MP house. It was not easy to restore a century-old MP house. Thanks dear @design_by_darshini for doing this”.

In the video, Kangana is seen gracefully entering her home's hallway, adorned with flowers while balancing a kalash (brass pot) on her head. As she walks through the hall to the living room and temple, the camera showcases various artworks and hand-painted portraits of her.

Kangana shared some photos from her housewarming ceremony, including one where she's posing with Darshini, and another sweet moment with her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut, enjoying food together. She was seen spending the day with her family, including Ritu and her nephews.

Kangana looked elegant in a cream-coloured silk saree with bold red borders, paired with a high-neck blouse and traditional gold jewellery, completing her look with a neat bun. She moved into the bungalow on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

More about Kangana’s new house

Kangana's home exudes classic elegance with its elegant wooden chairs, large wooden-framed windows draped in white curtains, and antique chandeliers that bring in a vintage charm. The pristine white and black marble flooring and Indian-inspired portraits on the walls further enhance the space's sophisticated ambience.

The house gets a personalised touch with large hand-painted portraits of Kangana adorning the walls. The artworks add a unique and intimate feel to the space, reflecting her personality and style.

Kangana's Delhi bungalow gets a heritage makeover

The century-old house allotted to Kangana underwent meticulous restoration, with intricate details being carefully worked out to preserve its heritage charm. From ornate woodwork to antique fixtures, every element has been restored, blending vintage elegance with modern comforts.

Interior architect Darshini, who has worked on the restoration, took to Instagram to share a peek into the process of working on the house.

Sharing a picture with Kangana, she wrote, “Restoring a decades-old bungalow in the heart of Delhi is no small task, especially when the brief is to bring it back to its original soul. No frills, no shortcuts, just patience, intuition, and a deep respect for what once was. We peeled back layers, quite literally, to return this bungalow to its roots — its original layout, flow, and quiet dignity”.

According to her, Kangana's new home is an extension of her personality -- fierce yet grounded -- reflected through various art forms that adorn the space.

Darshini shared, “It’s a home that holds weight. Not just architecturally, but symbolically. This is Kangana Ranaut’s first bungalow as a Member of Parliament — a space that marks a new milestone in her journey. And it felt only fitting that every detail reflect strength, authenticity, and individuality. Hand painting played a huge role in that. From intricate art across walls and ceilings to subtle craft woven into corners, every decision was intentional. It’s slow work, but meaningful. It allows a home to carry the personality of the woman who lives in it. Fierce yet grounded. Classic, but unafraid to stand out. For me, this wasn’t just a project. It was a homecoming — for the house, for its story, and for the woman stepping into her new chapter”.