Meezaan's sister Alaviaa Jaaferi made a brief appearance during his Instagram live.
Step inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa Jaaferi

  • During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:11 AM IST

Actor Meezaan gave a tour of his ‘messy’ room during an Instagram live on Sunday. As one of his fans requested to see his house, he obliged and showed them around. He began with his balcony, which housed his collection of potted plants. “I have done this up myself,” he said.

“My room is in a mess right now, but I will show you my brother, who is here, sitting and playing games. He is playing PlayStation,” Meezaan said, as he entered his room and focussed the camera on his little brother, Abbas. He then gave a glimpse of his sneaker collection.

Later during the session, Meezaan walked through his house and introduced everyone to his sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, who was busy doing her make-up for a photoshoot.


Meezaan also shared an update about his upcoming film, Hungama 2, in which he stars alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The shoot was wrapped up earlier this month.

“I hope...I don't know, I think summer mein release honi chahiye theatres mein (it should release in theatres this summer). I am waiting for that. Abhi toh pata nahi ki log actually theatres jaa rahe hai ki nahi but that is also because koi film aayi nahi hai (Right now, we don’t know if people are even going to theatres to watch films but that is also because no film has released),” he said, adding that a big release like Sooryavanshi or Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will give a better idea about the situation.

According to Meezaan, Hungama 2 is the kind of film that should be watched in theatres. “It's a great movie, Priyadarshan is back in action,” he said. He also revealed, during the live, that he will soon announce his next film ‘in due time’.

