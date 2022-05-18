Step inside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's luxurious Udaipur vacation resort, worth almost 1 lakh per night. Watch

Actor Neha Dhupia shared a video from her Udaipur vacation on Instagram. The video also featured her husband Angad Bedi and their kids, Mehr and Guriq. In the video, Neha showcased her luxury stay at a Udaipur hotel. According to the hotel's website, the suite she stayed at costs around ₹1 lakh for one night. Also Read: Neha Dhupia's 3-year-old daughter emulates her during yoga session, actor reveals 'ultimate yoga truth'

Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “We spent the last few days nestled in a mystical island beyond the clouds and we couldn’t get enough. Here’s a glimpse into our incredible luxurious getaway at Raffles Udaipur. We’re already planning our next trip there and you should too."

In the video, Neha is seen posing with Angad, their children Mehr and Guriq. In another one, the family is seen chilling in the pool.

One fan commented, “Looking gorgeous and beautiful smile lovely family video.” Another one said, “What a luxurious life you have.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the video.

According to Raffles Udaipur's website, where Neha and her family were staying, the hotel offers two types of suites, Raffles Manor Suite, which costs ₹69,275 for one night and Raffles Oasis Suite with Pool, where Neha stayed with Angad and her family, which costs ₹98,500 and over ₹1 lakh after taxes.

A picture of Raffles Oasis Suite with Pool. (Courtesy: Raffles Udaipur)

A picture of Raffles Oasis Suite's bathroom. (Courtesy: Raffles Udaipur).

Earlier this month, Angad and Neha completed four years of their marriage. They tied the knot on May 10, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in November 18, 2018 and son Guriq on October 3, 2021. Guriq was born just days before the release of her film Sanak.

This year, Neha was seen in Disney+ Hotstar film A Thursday, which was released on 17 February 2022. The film also starred actors Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma.

