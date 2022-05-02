Neha Dhupia's 3-year-old daughter emulates her during yoga session, actor reveals 'ultimate yoga truth'

Neha Dhupia is making the most of her life with her kids, Mehr and Guriq. Days after sharing her yoga pictures with her toddler son in tow, Neha has now shared a glimpse of Mehr emulating her during her yoga session. However, the last picture shared by the actor reveals the ultimate truth. Also read: Katrina Kaif showers love as Neha Dhupia does yoga with son Guriq. See pics

While the first few pictures show Mehr doing surya namaskar (sun salutation) just like her mom, the last picture shows Mehr sitting on Neha's back as she bends down on her hands and feet. Sharing them on Instagram, Neha wrote, "My Monday motivation … picture 4 is the ultimate yoga truth !!!!! (laughing emojis) @mehrdhupiabedi."

Saba Ali Khan reacted to the post, “Sweetheart Mehr and Mama.” Identifying with Neha's situation, a fan wrote, “True that." Another called it, “Super cute.” A fan also called Neha her “inspiration".

Last Monday, Neha shared similar pictures with her son Guriq. He is six months old. She had called him her “Monday motivation” as he was seen standing on all four, just like his mom during her yoga session. All from Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Saba Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor to Aparshakti Khurana had showered the post with love.

Neha's second child was born just days before the release of her film Sanak in October last year. This year, she was seen in A Thursday, which also starred Yami Gautam.

Talking about how she was bringing up two kids, Neha had told Bombay Times days after the birth of her baby boy, “You know when experienced people told me that having a second child would be twice as much hectic as having just one, I didn’t know they actually meant it! With two babies to take care of, everything has to be on double speed now. There is no time left for yourself as when one kid sleeps, the other one wakes up. Breastfeeding is another ball game all together as you do it after ever three hours. So ideally I am feeding my baby throughout the day and night after every three hours. The toughest bit is the night as whenever I am about to sleep he wakes up and I feed him again.”

