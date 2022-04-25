Katrina Kaif showers love as Neha Dhupia does yoga with son Guriq. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif has showered love as actor Neha Dhupia shared pictures doing yoga with her youngest child--son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. Taking to Instagram, Neha Dhupia posted a string of pictures as she did the Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward-facing dog pose) with Guriq. (Also Read | Angad Bedi shares cute video of daughter 'big bully' Mehr Dhupia Bedi; agrees she takes after mother Neha Dhupia)

For the yoga session, Neha wore a yellow top, and blue tights while Guriq was in a white outfit. They were seen doing yoga on a mat at their home near open windows. In the pictures, Guriq was seen trying to emulate his mother.

Sharing the photos, Neha captioned the post, "My Monday motivation … @guriqdhupiabedi (nazar amulet, red heart and person in lotus position emojis)." Reacting to the post, Katrina and Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis. Neha responded to Katrina's comment with red heart emojis. Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Mahsha'Allah, love love love!"

Neha and her husband, actor Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, Guriq, in October last year. They also have a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Recently speaking with Hindustan Times, Neha had spoken about her children's names, "We are happy and extremely proud that we attach both our names with our son and daughter’s (Mehr) name. There you go, three months later, now you know what we call him. Guriq means one with God. One from God and saviour of the world. It is a different name and we love it, even the spelling is beautiful and unusual. The credit for the name goes to the mother, and the credit for the spelling goes to the father (Angad).”

She had also said, “I came up with the name, but when it comes to a child, it is always a combined effort. We are glad that we zeroed in on Guriq, because we love the sound of it. He (her son) also reacts beautifully to the name. He is just three months, and now he recognises sounds way more."

Recently, on Guriq's half birthday, Neha shared pictures with the baby on Instagram. She had written, "Many moods of the magic and the madness … we love you our baby boy @guriqdhupiabedi, thank you for coming into our lives … half a year today #halfbirthday @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi #location: his dadoos study!"

