Step inside Rani Mukerji, Disha Patani's new housing complex with a view of the Arabian Sea and many amenities

Rani Mukerji and Disha Patani have bought apartments in Rustomjee Paramount, a new luxury project in Mumbai. The actors have bought sea-facing homes in the Khar West neighbourhood.

While Rani Mukerji reportedly spent ₹7.12 crore for her apartment, Disha Patani bought a house worth ₹5.95 crore.

The complex, in which they've bought apartments, boasts of several amenities. These include an outdoor fitness station, artificial rock-climbing area and the stargazing deck.

A picture of the outdoor area of the complex in which Rani Mukerji and Disha Patani bought homes. (Rustomjee Paramount website.)

The mini theatre at the complex. (Rustomjee Paramount website.)

`The gym at the residential complex.(Rustomjee Paramount website.)

The view from the project.(Rustomjee Paramount website.)

Rani's house was registered on July 15, 2021, and is located on the 22nd floor. According to documents obtained by Zapkey.com, a stamp duty of ₹21.37 lakh was paid. As per an Indianexpress.com report, Rani's apartment is spread across 3545 square feet and is a '4+3 BHK' apartment.

On the other hand, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star bought a house worth ₹5.95 crore and registered it on June 16, 2021. Located on the 16th floor, the apartment is spread across 1,118.59 sq ft carpet. She paid a stamp duty of ₹17.85 lakh for the same.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mardani 2. The actor has a few projects in the pipeline. These include Bunty Aur Babli 2, with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The actor has reportedly travelled to Estonia with her daughter Adira to shoot for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

On the other hand, Disha Patani was seen in Radhe with Salman Khan which released on the occasion of Eid this summer. The film, which skipped the theatrical released and streamed directly on Zee5, was panned by critics and fans.

The actor has Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline. She will share the screen with Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.