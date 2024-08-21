Stree 2 box office collection day 6: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film crosses 250 crore mark in India

Stree 2 box office collection day 6: The film released along with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, and has been performing very well in India. As reported by Sacnilk.com, the film entered the ₹250 crore club on the sixth day of its release. It is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. (Also Read | Stree 2 review: Rajkummar Rao leads a sequel that's better than the original, Abhishek Banerjee is the highlight) Stree 2 box office collection day 6: Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao in a still from the film.

Stree 2 India box office

The film earned ₹ 8.5 crore on Wednesday. The film earned ₹51.8 crore on day one, ₹31.4 crore on day two, ₹43.85 crore on day three, ₹55.9 crore on day four and ₹38.1 crore on day five. On day six, the film minted ₹25 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹254.55 crore in India. Stree 2 had an overall 37.55% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Stree 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Niren Bhatt (story, screenplay, dialogue credits) keeps the pace in check, with the first half quite excellent. The jokes just don’t stop coming, and that’s exactly what the viewers are looking for. It’s naughty, it’s original. After a point, it isn’t the joke alone which lands. It’s the sheer talented bunch who make Stree 2 what it is, led by an able Rajkummar Rao. He gets it all so correct that you forget for a moment that he’s the same guy who, just this year, played a specially-abled businessman in Srikanth or a frustrated ex-cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi."

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. A direct sequel to Stree, the new film follows Rajkummar's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Shraddha Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, called Sarkata.

Stree 2 is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya. Interestingly, the film is also being hailed for Akshay Kumar's special appearance. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.