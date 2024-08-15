Stree 2 Twitter reviews: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film called ‘blockbuster’; people love 'that' cameo

SPOILER AHEAD: Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Stree 2.

Stree 2, the much-anticipated horror comedy, released in theatres on Thursday. After watching the film, people took to X (formerly Twitter) and heaped praises on the film. A section of the people loved the cameo of Akshay Kumar, while many called it better than the first movie, Stree (2018). Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. (Also Read | Stree 2: All meta references, cameos and more from Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror hit)

People love Akshay's cameo in Stree 2

Taking to X, a person wrote, "Akshay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2 is funnier than irritating Aparshakti and sometimes even Pankaj Tripathi." "#Stree2 is an entertaining and thrilling ride that strikes the perfect balance. The seamless mix of comedy and storyline, combined with stunning visuals and sound effects, creates a genuinely chilling experience. It’s a well-crafted film brimming with entertainment," said a fan. A tweet read, “1. Proper sequel, 2. Perfect mixture of comedy &horror, 3. Scarier than the first part, 4. #AkshayKumar entry in movies, 5. Lovely cameos, 6. Shraddha Kapoor's hot & sizzling avatar, 7. You will love songs. So Blockbuster Movie.”

Fans say Stree 2 is better than first movie

Another person said, "Shraddha Kapoor's presence is surreal. Rajkumar Rao's style is similar to Bareilly ki Barfi. It is entertaining at its best: a fantastic movie. Better than Stree 1. Two Special Cameos." A comment read, "The King re-enters in the Horror Genre. The KING Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 enters Horror Universe." Another fan wrote, "Just saw #Stree2SarkateKaAatank after a long time whole cinema was enjoying, laughter coming from all corners everything on point but for me, those scare jump scenes with superb BGSCORE is the best part @MaddockFilms can't wait to see Thanos (Ak)."

A fan, however, didn't like the cameos. "@akshaykumar 's special appearance was ok. Bhediya's entry in the climax was a forced one. No impact at all. Amar Kaushik did a decent job as director. Overall, it's a one-time watch. Nothing extraordinary as it was written by some of the popular critics. Stree 2 Review," read the comment. "Looks like Stree 2 is going to have bigger openings as compared to Mr Bachchan and Thangalaan," read a tweet.

Internet lauds Shraddha, Stree 2 cast

"Stree 2 is a fun mix of horror and comedy. Shraddha and the cast have done a great job, and the surprise cameos make it even more enjoyable. Go and watch it in the theatre for a great time!" wrote a person on Twitter. "Superb movie after long time I have seen such type of movie horror with comedy extraordinary Pankaj Tripathi is really awesome & killer thanks to Akshay Kumar what a cameo and post credit scene," tweeted another fan.

About Stree 2

Stree, about a small town terrorised by a female ghost, was released in 2018 and became an instant box office and critical hit. In Stree 2, the characters who successfully solved the mystery of the female ghost in the first film battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkat. Stree 2 released along with Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein, Tamil film Thangalaan and Telugu movies Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan.