Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor wear matching The Archies jackets as they travel to Brazil for Netflix event

The cast of The Archies has left for Brazil to attend the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event on June 17. On Monday, budding actors and celeb kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, as well as Dot or Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda made their way inside the Mumbai airport, and also posed for paparazzi. They all wore matching black jackets that had Netflix and The Archies written at the back. Also read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda cut cake as they wrap up Zoya Akhtar's The Archies

The Archies gang dons matching jackets

Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Khushi Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

Wearing matching black jackets that featured white and yellow stripes on the sleeves and around the collar and had ‘The Archies’ written on the back, Suhana Khan, Khushi, Agastya and their co-stars posed together at Mumbai airport.

Suhana wore a black top and black pants with the jacket, while Khushi chose a black crop top and beige pants. They were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi and also showed the back of their matching jackets in some of the photos shared on paparazzi and fan pages.

The Archies new poster

Sharing a fresh poster of The Archies, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, in her latest Instagram post hinted at the release date of the Netflix film drawing closer. The new poster featured Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda as well as The Archies gang in stylish hairdos and retro outfits.

Zoya wrote in her caption, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on Netflix." Suhana Khan also shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, “Meet The Archies gang! Coming soon, only on Netflix .”

About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar has helmed the Indian adaptation of Archie comics with her movie The Archies. The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and the grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda.

Earlier in 2022, we got a teaser for the movie, which introduced the cast and we’re now coming closer to seeing it on Netflix. The cast of The Archies headed to Brazil for the Netflix TUDUM event, the announcement of which came in earlier this month. Scheduled to take place in Brazil, the event will be live-streamed on June 17.

Adding to the star-studded event, Alia Bhatt will also participate in TUDUM 2023 as part of the cast of the Netflix film Heart Of Stone, her highly-anticipated Hollywood debut. Joining her will be co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

