Shweta Bachchan is proud as Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, The Archies 'gang' will head to Brazil for Netflix TUDUM event

TUDUM, the highly-awaited Netflix fan event, is returning for another round this year, and it will feature actor Alia Bhatt as well as the cast of The Archies. The news of the announcement was also shared by Shweta Bachchan on Instagram on Friday. The author and entrepreneur gave a shoutout to The Archies team, which includes her son Agastya Nanda. He will be making his much-awaited acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar film that also features Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Also read: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda cut cake as they wrap up Zoya Akhtar's The Archies Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and The Archies 'gang' in the Netflix TUDUM video.

On Thursday, Netflix India had posted the announcement video on Instagram and captioned it, “ARE YOU READY? The BIGGEST announcements of the year are coming your way and it's happening LIVE! Catch the TUDUM live stream on Netflix India's YouTube channel on JUNE 18.”

Reactions to Shweta's post

She wrote in her Instagram caption, "Have you heard ? The gang's all here and they're headed to Brazil!!!! Congratulations and knock them dead." Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda re-shared her post along with a red heart emoji on Instagram Stories.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Bhavana Pandey also reacted to Shweta's post, dropping smiling face and heart emojis. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung commented, "(heart emojis) I cannot wait!!!!" Kareena Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain wrote, “Wow amazing. Good luck and God bless.”

Suhana Khan posted about the Netflix event

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, also shared the Netflix announcement video on Thursday. The TUDUM 2023 promo featured some of the biggest celebs, including actors Alia Bhatt, Idris Elba and Chris Hemsworth.

Suhana Khan captioned the post, "From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the The Archies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June!" Navya commented, "Yayyyyy (heart emoji)." Shweta also left a similar comment, "Yayyyyyyyy." Suhana's friend and budding actor, Shanaya Kapoor dropped a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

About The Archies

Along with Suhana and Agastya, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, The Archies will also feature late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Zoya, and co-written by the filmmaker, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, The Archies is a musical drama set in the 1960s. The music for the film is composed by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders.

Last year, Zoya had spoken about adapting the feature film from the Archie Comics. She had said in a statement, "It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.” The film is expected to release on Netflix next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON