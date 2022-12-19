Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda cut cake as they wrap up Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. See pics

Christmas came early for the cast and crew of the upcoming Netflix film, The Archies as Zoya Akhtar announced the film completed its shoot on Monday. The filmmaker shared photographs from the set, where Christmas banners and décor had already been set up. The Indian adaptation of the popular American comic book series stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film marks the debut of Agastya, the grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan and great-grandson on actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, and the late actor Sridevi's daughter, Khushi, are also making their acting debuts. (Also read: Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan pose with co-star Tara Sharma on sets of The Archies, reveals new details)

Zoya put up a post of the clapboard with the film's last shot and shared several pictures of the cast and crew celebrating. She wrote, "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude (red heart, folding hands and evil eye emojis)." The filmmaker and the gang cut a cute little cake, in honour of the film's completion, and Zoya later posed on set for a special photo with the main cast. One of the banners on the festive set reads, 'Sing out! For Christmas is here.'

The post was immediately inundated with several comments wishing Zoya on the film. Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared two pink hearts emojis, while his sister Navya Naveli Nanda commented with a red heart emoji. His co-star Khushi added five white heart emojis. Zoya's mother, the veteran actor Honey Irani, wrote, "Congratulations and all the best to the entire team (two thumbs up emojis)."

Directed by Zoya, and co-written by the filmmaker, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, The Archies is a musical drama set in the 1960s. The music for the film is provided by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders. Earlier this year, Zoya had spoken about the honour of adapting the feature film from the Archie Comics. She had said in a statement, "It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.” The film is expected to release on Netflix next year.

