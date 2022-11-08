Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan pose with co-star Tara Sharma on sets of The Archies, reveals new details

Actor Tara Sharma Saluja penned a note for Khushi Kapoor who turned a year older last week. The two of them were also joined by Suhana Khan as all three will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming The Archies. The film marks the official debuts of Khushi and Suhana. Also read: Mihir Ahuja says The Archies co-stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda don't have any starry airs

In the photo, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana appeared in off-duty looks. While Khushi opted for jeans paired with a pink top, Suhana posed in a white tank top with an oversized jacket and joggers. Tara stood in the middle of them and smiled at the camera.

Talking about working with Suhana and Khushi, Tara wrote, “@khushi05k love from us all...fab @suhanakhan2 in the pic too Not on set so not revealing anything but suffice to say it is a pleasure working with and getting to know you lovely ladies and all the rest of the fab cast and crew too.”

Reportedly, Tara will be playing the role of Agastya Nanda’s mom in The Archies. Dropping hints about the same, she also added, “My role is only little so time spent not huge but in the time we spend together, must say I am so impressed by all your warmth, professionalism, talent and humilty ah and sense of fun. All you kids kids! Acha I am sounding like an Aunty now so I better zip it haaha. Hope The Archies is a big success touch wood. Lots of love PS My standard joke when asked about the film is 'I'm not Betty, I'm not Veronica, I'm a Mother! Said in a shocked, screachy way that annoys our kids haaha! But in all honestly you guys are so perfect in and for these roles, that I don't think anyone else would do them justice. Anyone guessing who's Mum I play? Hint not one of these! #staysafe”

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Khushi, on the other hand, is the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, which also makes her the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor and later Sridevi.

Apart from Suhana and Khushi, The Archies will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. It will also be Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda’s first film. It will release on Netflix.

