Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda spotted at airport as they leave for New Year vacation

The Archies actor and rumoured couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport around the same time Thursday morning. They were possibly headed to an undisclosed location for a New Year vacation. Agastya was also accompanied by his sister Navya Naveli Nanda. Suhana has been friends with Navya since childhood. Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan at Kalina airport.

Agastya Nanda was in white, twinning with sister Navya. Suhana was in a black tank top and matching pants.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Suhana is the only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Agastya and Navya are children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda and grandchildren of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda at airport.

More about The Archies

Suhana and Agastya made their film debut with The Archies this year. The Zoya Akhtar film released on Netflix and those from the industry couldn't stop raving about their debut project. The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie (Agastya), Veronica (Suhana), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Aditi Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda) in the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Suhana and Agastya describe each other

In a promotional video for The Archies, Suhana and Agastya had revealed some unknown facts about each other. The video showed them making milkshakes for each other. They had several jars placed in front of them, labelled as 'charming', 'moody', 'sarcastic', and 'lazy', among others. As they talked, Agastya revealed, “I think Suhana is a very big gossip queen. You can't tell her any secret.” On the other hand, Suhana called him “witty”.

Agastya further told Suhana, "I think you're the least funny person I've met." She reminded him that he laughs on everything she says. But Agastya continued, "Suhana, I've known you the longest. And I can confirm that you're the least funny." She responded, “Yeah but funny and witty is different also.” Suhana also called him extremely “moody” in the video.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place