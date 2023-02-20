Suhana Khan blushes in no-makeup look on London holiday, poses with a flower bouquet. See pic

Suhana Khan posed with a flower bouquet as she visited a florist during her recent holiday. While the exact date or location is not known, a picture of her posing with the bouquet, presumingly in London, has surfaced online, and is being widely shared by fan pages. Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Also read: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor party with Orry

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Suhana appeared in a no-makeup look. She wore a light pink knitted top, underneath a beige beige jacket. She had her hair tied into a sleek bun and looked down at the bunch of pink tulips and peach roses as she held them close and smiled.

Suhana Khan's new photo on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Suhana was snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport. She was with Gauri as the mother-daughter duo twinned in black outfits. Shah Rukh and Gauri married in 1991. They have three children – Aryan Khan (25), Suhana Khan (22), and AbRam Khan (9). Suhana is all set to mark her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, The Archies.

Set in the 60s, The Archies is based on the Anglo-Indian community. It's the Hindi adaptation of the popular American comic book series of the same name. In the film, Suhana will essay a role inspired by Veronica from the series. Besides her, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who will also be making their acting debut. Besides them, The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is backed by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and will be released this year. Talking about it, Zoya Akhtar had told the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON