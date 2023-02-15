Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor party with Orry. See inside pics

Bollywood celebrities and star kids came together once again to party on Sunday. Orhan Awatramani, who is also considered the BFF of all of Bollywood babies, took to Instagram Stories to share photos from their latest party. In attendance were Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, Alaya F and others. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence about rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani: 'He’s had my back for a long time')

Orry took to Instagram Stories to share a bunch of photos from the MVM London's weekend bash in Mumbai with abunch of Bollywood celebrities that included Shah Rukh Khan's children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Aryan wore a leather jacket over a red shirt, whereas Suhana opted for a white mini dress and was at her usual happy self as she posed for the camera. Orry had the same pose in most of the photographs clicked with a flashy effect on the camera. He also struck a few poses with Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Alaya F, Sharvari, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, and Shubham Gill. Orry chose an all-black shimmery shirt and pants for the outfit.

Earlier, talking to Cosmopolitan India, Orhan spilled the beans about his job profile. He said, “I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard." When asked if he has a 9 to 5 job, he answered, “No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”

Orry had also clarified that he cannot describe his profession as he is a 'singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.' Talking his Bollywood aspirations he said, “I get offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to watch the movie, because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now."

