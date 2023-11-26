Suhana Khan dances with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda at The Archies event, fans react. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda looked cute as they danced together. A video of the duo, at an event in Mumbai to launch the music album of The Archies, was shared online. They grooved to the song Va Va Vroom from the film. (Also read: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor take to Mumbai streets as they announce release date of The Archies. Watch) Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will mark their acting debut with The Archies.

Suhana and Agastya dance onstage

In the video, which has made its way to several fan accounts on social media, Suhana and Agastya, danced on the stage. Suhana looked radiant in a floral dress that gave a retro vibe, whereas Agastya Nanda opted for an all-black combination of shirt and trousers with a brown jacket.

The video was shared with the caption, “You won't see anything cuter on the internet today than #SuhanaKhan and #AgastyaNanda on stage dancing for #TheArchies promotion, can't wait to see this romantic story on@NetflixBrasil, @iamsrk must be so proud of his baby.” A fan wrote, “They look so cute together.” Another person said, “Can't wait to watch these two onscreeen. Excited!”

Last week, Agastya Nanda celebrated his 23rd birthday. In a video, Agastya blew out the candle and cut the cake while others sang the birthday song. Suhana stood next to him and clapped as she smiled looking at others. Suhana took to her Instagram Stories and shared an old post featuring herself and Agastya. She simply wrote, "Birthday boy." The two are rumoured to be dating each other but none have spoken about their relationship in public.

About The Archies

Agastya and Suhana are all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies which will stream on Netflix from December 7. The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. Apart from Agastya, the Netflix film also marks the acting debut of Suhana and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film will also star Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Zoya also serves as a writer on the project, along with filmmakers Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre. The Archies is produced by Netflix India, Zoya and Reema's Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

