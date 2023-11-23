Suhana Khan joins rumoured BF Agastya Nanda as he cuts birthday cake. Watch

Mihir wishes Agastya

Mihir, on Instagram, posted selfies with Agatya as the birthday boy kissed him on the cheek. They also posed together in several photos. In a video, Agastya blew out the candle and cut the cake while others sang the birthday song. Suhana stood next to him and clapped as she smiled looking at others.

Sharing the post, Mihir captioned it, "Wish you a very happy birthday Agastya !! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie..keep VaVaVooomingg through the life."

Suhana shares pics with Agastya

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared an old post featuring herself and Agastya. She simply wrote, "Birthday boy." The next picture, from the birthday party, featured Agastya, Suhana and Mihir posing for the camera. In the selfie, all of them smiled as Agastya had his arm around Suhana and Mihir.

Navya wishes her brother

Navya also shared a post on Instagram wishing her brother. In a picture, Agastya sat on Navya's lap as she hugged him. In another photo, she spoke to someone as Agastya smiled sitting on her lap. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part time therapist, full time irritant & the newest hero in town. May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior!"

Shweta too wishes her son

Shweta shared a childhood photo of Agastya and wrote, "Happy 23-23-23 son, may your brave heart take you on the best adventures, may those adventures serve you well & May you never forget how loved and valued you are." Abhishek Bachchan shared an old photo and wrote, "Happy birthday Archie Andrews! Stay cool."

About Agastya's upcoming film

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies which will stream on Netflix from December 7. The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. Apart from Agastya, the Netflix film also marks the acting debut of Suhana and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film will also star Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

