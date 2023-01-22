Suhana Khan smiles and poses with Shanaya Kapoor in unseen video at Dubai event, Gauri Khan shares pic with daughter

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has shared several pictures also featuring her daughter Suhana Khan. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Gauri Khan posted the photos clicked at a Dubai event. In the first picture, Gauri smiled and posed for the paparazzi dressed in a high-slit black outfit. (Also Read | Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor bond with Kendall Jenner at Dubai bash)

The second picture featured Gauri in a different black outfit as she stood next to her daughter Suhana, who opted for a pink bodycon outfit for the event. In the picture, actor Shanaya Kapoor and entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia also posed with them. While Shanaya wore an orange dress, Tanaaz opted for a black outfit. All of them smiled and posed for the lens.

The last photo featured Gauri posing on the terrace of a building. She captioned the post, "#atlantistheroyal" and also tagged several people. Reacting to the post, friend and actor Neelam Kothari Soni posted fire emojis while actor Ananya Panday and other friend Seema Sajdeh dropped heart eyes emojis.

Actor Karisma Kapoor and former model Sangeeta Bijlani dropped black heart emojis and Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor posted red heart and fire emojis. Fans also showered Gauri with love. A person commented, "Looking gorgeous as always may Allah keep you both safe and sound."

Taking to Instagram, Tanaaz also shared pictures and videos from the event. In a photo, she posed with model Kendall Jenner. Tanaaz was also seen posing with Suhana and Shanaya in an unseen clip. In the video, Suhana gave an expression and struck a pose before smiling for the camera.

Recently, Gauri was seen with Shah Rukh Khan and their son Aryan Khan at industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani's engagement with Radhika Merchant at Antilia. Shah Rukh avoided the media but Gauri and Aryan posed for the paparazzi. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan married in 1991. The two are doting parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Set in the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

