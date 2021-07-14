Suhana Khan stuns in backless black dress in new candid photo. See it here

A new candid picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan from a night out with her friends has surfaced online. She can be seen wearing a black backless dress, holding a blue handbag, with her hair parted down the middle. She had a hint of a frown on her face.

The image of Suhana Khan was shared on Instagram by the photography page of one of her friends, Palmer Wells. “Uber waiting,” the post was captioned. Comments were limited on the post.

In May, the same photography page had shared a picture of Suhana from a glamorous photoshoot. In the close-up shot, she had her hands behind her head and looked to the side. She wore her hair down as it cascaded past her shoulders.

Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, made her Instagram account public last year. She is currently nearing the two-million followers mark on the photo-sharing platform and also has several fan accounts dedicated to her.

On Friday, Suhana shared sunkissed pictures of herself, taken outdoors. She wore an olive-coloured top and dark green leather pants. Her photos got compliments from many, including Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Currently, Suhana is a student at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She is inclined towards a career in acting and has previously featured in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London and a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. She made her debut on the cover of a magazine in 2018.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan said that Suhana must learn acting for a few years before she plunges into Bollywood. “I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” he added.