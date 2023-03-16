Suhana Khan stuns in white saree at Alanna Panday's sangeet, fans say 'she gives K3G Rani vibes'

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, attended the sangeet ceremony of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of Suhana Khan exiting the venue after the celebration were shared online on Wednesday night. For the occasion, Suhana wore a shimmery silver saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. She also carried a matching purse. (Also Read | Suhana Khan flaunts new hairstyle at airport, looks cool in perfect travel outfit. Watch video)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Suhana was seen walking out of a building towards her car. She smiled as she held her saree and got inside her car. Suhana also mouthed 'thank you' before she left the venue.

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, "She looks stunning!! Gives K3G Rani vibes." Another person said, "Wow she looks so beautiful." Another comment read, “Suhana looks stunning.” One more person commented, “'Thank you', what a sweet girl. One more fan wrote, “Nice saree Suhana.”

The pre-wedding festivities of Alanna started a few days ago. She is the daughter of Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. Chikki is the brother of actor Chunky Panday. Alanna is a model and social media influencer, while Ivor is a photographer and videographer. The duo is based out of Los Angeles. Their wedding will take place in Mumbai on March 16.

Alanna's mehendi ceremony took place in Mumbai at actor Sohail Khan's house. Several Bollywood celebs attended the function including Salman Khan, Helen, Bhavana Pandey, Ahaan Panday, and Bobby Deol, among others.

Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming movie The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will release on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.