Suniel Shetty calls Hera Pheri 3 ‘family film’, reacts to Paresh Rawal's return: ‘Log sirf hasne waale hai’

Actor Paresh Rawal finally confirmed his return to the Hera Pheri franchise, leaving fans excited for the film. While talking to the Sai Safar YouTube channel, Suniel Shetty reacted to Paresh’s return and also shared details about Hera Pheri 3, calling it a full family entertainer. Suniel Shetty talks about Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel Shetty reacts to Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3

Suniel recently visited Shirdi and, after offering prayers, he indulged in a heartfelt chat. When asked about Paresh joining Hera Pheri 3 again, Suniel said, "Maine bhi suna hai fine tuning hogyi hai. Ab seedha release ke time baat karunga Hera Pheri 3 ki. Ye family ki film hai. Shayad wo ek film jahaan aap sab milke ek saath dekh sakte ho. Agar ek baar aap TV chaalu kar dete ho to uske baad aapko tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai, sharmaane ki zarurat nahi hai" (I've also heard that the fine-tuning is done. Now, I’ll talk about Hera Pheri 3 only at the time of its release. This is a family film. Maybe it's one of those films that you can all watch together. Once you turn on the TV, you don’t need to worry or feel embarrassed).

He added, "Aapko pata hai ki log sirf hasne hi hasne waale hain. Chhup ke TV ya mobile phone dekhne ki zarurat nahi hai. Parivaar se chhupa ke nahi. Waisi hi filmein hum banate hain. Hum waisi filmein karte aaye hain jo hum chaahe ki parivaar dekhe. Aur ye Hera Pheri bhi waise hi hogi" (You know people are just going to laugh and laugh. There’s no need to watch it secretly on TV or your mobile phone. Nothing to hide from the family. These are the kinds of films we make. We've always made the kind of films we want families to watch. And this Hera Pheri will be just like that).

Paresh Rawal confirms return to Hera Pheri 3

Paresh left fans and his co-stars shocked after he announced his exit from Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3. However, in a recent podcast with Himanshu Mehta, the actor clarified that there is no controversy. He emphasised that when audiences have showered a film with immense love, it becomes the makers’ responsibility to respect that admiration. According to him, his only concern was that everyone involved should come together and put in the effort. He confirmed that everything has now been resolved.

He confirmed being part of the film and said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi (Earlier too the film was scheduled to release), but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”