Phir Hera Pheri to Welcome Back: Popular comedy film franchises Paresh Rawal has been part of

Paresh Rawal has finally returned to Hera Pheri 3 and it is a day when all fans of the cult film franchise are rejoicing for Raju, Baburao and Shyam (played by Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty)'s return on-screen. This time, the trio is back with Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan, and thus, fans are more excited for their reunion. But do you know that Paresh Rawal has been a part of other comedy film franchises too? In fact, the three actors will star in another upcoming franchise film, apart from Hera Pheri 3. Here's exploring the movie instalments that Paresh Rawal had starred in and where to stream them now: Paresh Rawal

Comedy film franchises that Paresh Rawal has been a part of

Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri

Paresh Rawal immortalized Baburao Ganpatrao Apte with Hera Pheri. His character and the chemistry with Raju and Shyam was so loved that the franchise had to go on. Thus came Phir Hera Pheri, which ended with a cliffhanger moment. It is this moment that many are waiting to explore in Hera Pheri 3. What would Raju do? Will Baburao and Shyam get to him on time? Fans are eager to find out how things would move forward.

Welcome, Welcome Back, and upcoming Welcome To The Jungle

The Welcome franchise is another that saw Paresh Rawal as the constant uncle. After playing Akshay Kumar's uncle in Welcome, he turned uncle to the gangster John Abraham was in Welcome Back. This time around, the Hera Pheri trio, among other actors, come together for Welcome To The Jungle, which is the third instalment of Welcome.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (only the first instalment)

Paresh Rawal played an important role in the original Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Rawal played a blind man who let the boys have fun inside his house while living a sad life with his wife. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited gave rise to Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's Golmaal franchise, and the last was Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4).

Although it is not officially announced as a franchise, Vikram Bhatt's Awara Paagal Deewana and Deewane Huye Paagal were around a similar plotline - a chaotic situation revolving around a couple. Paresh Rawal’s role particularly stood out in both the movies and he received acclaim (and awards) for his works.

Hungama and Hungama 2

Radheshyam Tiwari from Hungama remains one of Paresh Rawal's most iconic roles. Unfiltered and full of misunderstanding with swag every desi husband carries, the veteran actor nailed the character, especially when it came to the chemistry with his wife Anjali (played by Shoma Anand). This was followed by Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2, where the actor reprised his role, but the movie could not keep pace with the original film.