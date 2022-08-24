Suniel Shetty says Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding can happen only when…

Suniel Shetty has opened up about when his daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, and her cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul will marry. The actor said KL Rahul has a jam-packed schedule with multiple tours and there is hardly any free time to get married. He said the couple cannot get married in just a two-day break between matches. Also read: Athiya Shetty wears boyfriend KL Rahul's hat in new pic, he calls her ‘cutest hat chor’

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together since a few years. She also accompanies him on his tours sometimes, and they go on vacations together. Latest reports suggest they are planning to move in together.

When a reporter from Instant Bollywood asked Suniel about Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding plans, he said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

He further said, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, because you will be scared if you see Rahul's calender, there's only 1-2 day break, a wedding cannot happen in such short time. The wedding will be planned when there's time)."

Athiya and KL Rahul had made it official when the cricketer attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap, in 2021. The couple posed together at the event.

Suniel too has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches. During his appearance on Gaurav Kapur's show Breakfast with Champions, the cricketer had said, "He's (Suniel Shetty) not just a fan. He understands the game really well. He is borderline obsessed."

