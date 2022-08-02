Athiya Shetty wears boyfriend KL Rahul's hat in new pic, he calls her ‘cutest hat chor’

Actor Athiya Shetty shared a picture of herself on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a hat as she posed for a picture. Athiya's boyfriend Indian cricketer KL Rahul reacted to the picture and pointed out that it was his hat that Athiya donned in the photo. Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating for a while now, a few weeks back there were rumours about their wedding. Also Read: Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul

Sharing the picture on Tuesday, Athiya captioned it with a tongue-out emoji. In the picture, Athiya posed with her tongue out and her eyes covered with the hat. KL Rahul commented, “Cutest hat chor (cutest hat thief)” along with a heart emoji. Reacting to his comment, one fan joked, “Bhaiyya shaadi kab hai (Brother when are you two getting married)?”

Athiya Shetty shares new picture.

Anusha Dandekar wrote, “The cutest of them all.” Krishna Shroff commented, “Cutie patootie.” Actor Sanjana Sanghi said, “That is soo cute.”

Last week, Athiya shared a loved-up picture with KL Rahul on Instagram. In the photo, Athiya wore a green shirt while Rahul wore a white T-shirt. Both seemed to be sitting on a couch with their heads bumping into each others. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Favourite one."

The couple made their relationship official last year when KL Rahul wished Athiya on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring them. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap. The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery.

In July, there were speculations about their wedding. She later rubbished them on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, Lol".

Athiya is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty. Earlier this year, in an interview with Etimes Suniel, talked about Rahul and said," I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

