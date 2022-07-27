Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty is showering love on boyfriend-cricketer KL Rahul. On Wednesday, Athiya shared a polaroid photo of herself and Rahul and they flashed big smiles for the camera. (Also read: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pose together as they hang out with Akansha Ranjan)

In the photo, Athiya wore a green shirt while Rahul wore a white T-shirt. Both seemed to be sitting on a couch with their heads bumping into each others. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Favourite one." She also added a monkey emoji to her post.

Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year as the Indian cricketer wished her on her birthday with a social media post featuring Athiya and himself. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap. The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery.

Athiya recently addressed rumours of their wedding in media. Taking to Instagram, the Hero actor shared a post on her story, which read, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, Lol".

There were speculations that Athiya was planning to get married to her long-time boyfriend in the next three months. Previously, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor also rubbished the rumours which stated that the couple has bought a new luxurious apartment in Mumbai and are planning to get into a live-in relationship.

Athiya, recently made her debut on YouTube as she launched her channel and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya said, "The YouTube channel will be an extension of my personality. I will try my best to give people an insight of my life. Fans can see my skincare routine, behind the scene footage of shoot and work on my channel. Also, the tings I like doing with fashion, videos of my pets, the foods I like to eat." She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's Hero along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON