Suniel Shetty says star kids have to work harder today as 'everybody is a critic' now: 'It's critical bashing going on'

Suniel Shetty has been in the film industry for over three decades. Having begun as an action star, he found success as a villain too, and is now enjoying fame on streaming as well. In a conversation with HT while promoting the second season of his show, Hunter, the veteran star spoke about the change in times from when he started to now. Suniel Shetty with his children, actors Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty.

Early in his career in the 90s, Suniel Shetty faced resistance for his unorthodox looks, with many saying he didn't 'look like' a hero. The actor agrees that outsiders - those who had no film background - often faced bigger pressures while starting out. However, he says that as compared to 30 years ago, star kids find it more difficult to succeed now.

On star kids' struggles

"The kids have to work harder to prove. Earlier, they took it for granted that I'd be a part of this. This is my hierarchy, and I'd be a part of this. Today, the kid knows to educate (themselves) and come prepared as an actor, with their acting, body, and everything else. You need to be absolutely prepared. Go to school and come; don't believe you can walk into high school and college without finishing the basics," says the actor.

He says the reason star kids find it tougher is partially because of the competition, but also because of the scathing feedback that comes their way from the audience. "Everybody is judgmental. Everybody believes they are a critic. And it's not critical appreciation of cinema. It's critical trashing of cinema that's going on," he says.

Athiya and Ahan Shetty's careers

Both of Suniel Shetty's children - Athiya and Ahan - made their debut in films over the last few years. Athiya started her acting career with Hero in 2015, before appearing in three more films. She eventually retired from acting quietly after her last film - Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) - did not work at the box office. Ahan debuted with Tadap in 2021, and currently has Border 2 and Sanki lined up for release next year.

Suniel was most recently seen in the Amazon MXPlayer show Hunter. Season 2 also stars Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, and Barkha Bisht in lead roles.