Anusha Dandekar says doing action with Suniel Shetty in Hunter was daunting: 'All his fans will see if I'm keeping up'

She grew up in Australia, where every child gets a very physical upbringing. “If they want to teach you to swim, they just throw you in the water,” jokes Anusha Dandekar. Describing her childhood as a series of 'kicks and cartwheels, Anusha said she was involved in everything from dance to sports. Yet, her career in showbiz never capitalised on that sporty side, up until now. Her new show, Hunter season 2, sees her in an action avatar. In a freewheeling chat with HT, the actor opens up about the opportunity and matching steps with Suniel Shetty. Suniel Shetty and Anusha Dandekar during the trailer launch of their new series Hunter Season 2 in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

On doing action in Hunter season 2

Hunter stars Suniel Shetty in the titular role with Jackie Shroff playing the antagonist in season 2. Alongside these veterans is Anusha, trying her hand at action for the very first time. “Thanks to Suniel sir and the team and asking me to do this. I felt like I really got to show the younger Anusha, who grew up in Australia and was always playing a sport. I was so active. This really was a bucket list entry for me. I got to do kicks and cartwheels, which I have been doing since I was a kid,” she tells us, adding, “In my career, I never got to do all of that. It was always fashion and beauty. I didn't see a lot of action for females here anyway.”

Anusha bemoans the lack of proper roles for women in the action genre in Indian storytelling. “It's a category that hasn't been explored. There are no limitations there. If given the opportunity, there'd be so many girls willing to train and get themselves prepared. But you also want to have co-stars who let you embrace it. It's not as if you are their sidekick. You are alongside them, which is a huge difference. You are not Robin, but Catwoman! That makes you feel very passionate,” she says.

Matching up to Suniel Shetty

Ask her what the most daunting task was in Hunter, and she says it wasn't any of the kicks or stunts, but just matching up to Suniel Shetty. “People salute him! They really respect him,” she exclaims, “When he gives you that space to be alongside him, it makes you feel super honoured. But I know all of his fans will watch to see if I am keeping up. If I mess up, it will be 'How dare you give her the role?'. It's a huge responsibility.”

Hunter season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon MXPlayer.