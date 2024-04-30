 Suniel Shetty teases new project, shares his look from the mountains: 'Can't wait to get back into action' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
Suniel Shetty teases new project, shares his look from the mountains: 'Can't wait to get back into action'

ANI |
Apr 30, 2024 07:33 PM IST

Suniel Shetty was recently seen Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, where he portrays the role of a cop.

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is known for his action roles in movies such as Mohra, Rakshak, and Vishwasghaat, among others, is gearing up for his next role in the action thriller. He shared the look from his next untitled project and mentioned, "Can't wait to get back into 'Action'." (Also Read | Athiya Shetty pregnant? Suniel Shetty sparks baby rumours)

Suniel Shetty posted his photo on Instagram.
Suniel Shetty posted his photo on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture where he can be seen sitting against a backdrop of snowy mountains, wearing an all-white winter attire to brave the cold. He wrote in the caption, "Here's my look from an exciting upcoming project with @lionsgateindia. Can't wait to get back into 'Action'!"

The actor is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 4. He was also seen on Dharavi Bank, directed by Samit Kakkad, starring Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni and Samikssha Batnagar.

Recently, he was seen in Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, where he portrays the role of a cop alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

As anticipation mounts, Suniel Shetty gears up for his return to the silver screen with Welcome to the Jungle. The third instalment to the blockbuster comedy Welcome, Welcome to the Jungle promises laughter, entertainment, and a stellar cast that includes industry stalwarts including Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and Raveena Tandon. The highly anticipated film is slated to have a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

