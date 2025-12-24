Sunita Ahuja admits Govinda is having an affair, but ‘not with an actress’: She doesn't love him, only wants his money

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has opened up about his rumoured affair but clarified that it's not with a young Marathi actor as has been the rumour. Speaking with ETimes, Sunita said that the woman "doesn't love him but only wants his money." She also said that "no one has a right to keep the fourth woman in their life." Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for more than three decades.

Sunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda's dating rumours

She said that 2025 has not been a good year for her because of Govinda's controversy involving another woman. Sunita said, "I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I've been hearing about Govinda's controversy that he is having an affair with a girl, but I know that she's not an actress because actresses don't do such bad things. She doesn't love him; she only wants his money."

Sunita wants Govinda ‘to put an end to all controversies’

Sunita added, "I wish to change my life in 2026. I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026. I hope it happens very soon. I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has a right to keep the fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda. I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work because even they are with him for money."

When there were rumours about Sunita, Govinda's divorce

Earlier this year, there were rumours about a divorce between Sunita and Govinda. Speaking to the media during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Sunita strongly dismissed them. Sunita had said, "Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath me dekh kar. Itna close... agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari duriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai (Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close... If there was something wrong, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's)."

About Govinda and Sunita

Govinda and Sunita have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut.