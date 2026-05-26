Sunny Deol allows photographers to click him with wife in rare gesture, paparazzi thank him: 'Wouldn't have courage...'

The women of the Deol family are known to maintain a low profile. Recently, Sunny Deol, who is also notoriously private, allowed paparazzi to click him with his wife Pooja Deol. The two were spotted together at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

Sunny Deol's sweet gesture towards Pooja

Sunny Deol with wife Pooja Deol.

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The video shows Sunny stepping out of his car, with Pooja following him. While the actor quickly headed towards the airport entry gate, he paused midway and waited for Pooja to walk ahead of him. Sunny wore an olive green shirt paired with blue denims, white sneakers and black sunglasses, while Pooja kept it simple in a white shirt and black pants.

The paparazzi hailed Sunny’s gesture of allowing photographers to click him with his wife, something he has rarely permitted in the past. Sharing the video, Yogen Shah wrote, "Today, Sunny Deol let us click pictures of his wife...otherwise with that dhai kilo ka haath, even lifting the camera would take some serious courage."

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{{^usCountry}} Why Deol women stay away from camera? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Deol women stay away from camera? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Not just Pooja, Dharmendra’s first wife and Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur has also remained camera shy over the years. Sunny’s sisters, Vijeta Deol and Ajita Deol, too, have largely stayed away from the public eye and maintained private lives. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sunny had clarified that staying away from the limelight is entirely the women’s own choice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not just Pooja, Dharmendra’s first wife and Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur has also remained camera shy over the years. Sunny’s sisters, Vijeta Deol and Ajita Deol, too, have largely stayed away from the public eye and maintained private lives. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sunny had clarified that staying away from the limelight is entirely the women’s own choice. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Neither my mother nor my wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. My wife is her own person. She has always had the liberty to make her own decisions. Not making public appearances is her own call. Like I said, neither my father (Dharmendra) nor I have forced the women in our family to follow our rules.”

Sunny and Pooja tied the knot in 1984. They are parents to two sons — Karan Deol, who was born in 1990, and Rajveer Deol, who was born in 1994.

Sunny Deol's upcoming films

Sunny has an array of films in the pipeline. The actor, who was last seen in Border 2, will next be seen in Shashank Udapurkar’s Gabru. He also has Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, which is bankrolled by Aamir Khan. Apart from that, Sunny will feature in Siddharth P Malhotra’s Netflix original Ikka. Fans are also eagerly waiting to see him in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, in which he plays the role of Hanuman.

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