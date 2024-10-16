‘Pehli bar Sunny Deol ki dharam patni ko dekha’, say netizens as Karan Deol posts a rare picture with mom Pooja Deol

While most people are familiar with Sunny Deol, his wife, Pooja Deol, tends to stay out of the public eye. Recently, their son Karan Deol shared a rare photo of himself with his mother. In the heartfelt post, Karan expressed his love for their moments together, captioning it, “Best time is time spent with your mom ❤️🤗.” Sunny Deol responded to the post with heart emojis, showcasing the family’s close bond. Karan Deol with his wife Drisha Deol accompanied by Sunny and Pooja Deol

Karan and his mother have a close relationship that can be seen through the very few posts he has with her on social media. For Mother's Day, ever the devoted son, Karan had posted a picture of his family captioning, “Most favourite person in the universe. I love you MOM! ❤️🤗👩‍👦”.

This rare show of affection prompted a flurry of positive comments from netizens. “Maa ke saath haar second boohot keemti hoti hain 😍😍😍❤️❤️,” commented one fan under the post. “Such a lovely picture ❤️,” said another. Some also pointed out how they had never seen Karan's mom before. “First time has seen Mrs. Sunny Deol...like Mom...like Son),” said one grateful fan. “Mother & son first time in social media😍❤️,” said another, expressing their joy at the ‘mom reveal’. “Aaj pahli bar Sani Deol ji ki dharmpatni Ko dekha Mummy ji pranam love u bhai❤️❤️,” said another fan.

This preference for privacy has been a family tradition, passed down from Sunny’s father, Dharmendra, who also kept his wife Prakash Kaur, away from the limelight. Sunny and Pooja have been married for 40 years, having wed in 1984, just after his film debut in Betaab (1983). Even their marriage was initially kept under wraps until wedding photos surfaced in a magazine.

Sunny was last seen in in Gadar 2 (2023) which was directed by Anil Sharma alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. He will be seen next in Lahore, 1947 alongside Aamir Khan and his son, Karan.