Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share adorable posts for their mom Prakash Kaur on her birthday. See pics

Sunny Deol and actor-brother Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted an adorable picture featuring himself and his mom. The mother-son duo happily posed for the camera. Also read | Border 2: Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol's sequel as ‘fauji’ Here's how Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol wished their mom Prakash Kaur on her birthday.

‘Happy birthday to my everything’

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Happy birthday mama.” Bobby Deol also extended the heartwarming wishes to his mom. He shared a cute selfie with her on Instagram and captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my everything. Maa I love you.”

Check out their birthday posts:

More about Prakash Kaur

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra' became close to veteran actor Hema Malini, and in 1980, the two tied the knot. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Upcoming work

On the work front, Sunny Deol recently wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film Lahore 1947. The film is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film. Interestingly, Sunny will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in Lahore 1947.

Sunny also has the war film Border 2 in his kitty. The film will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar-starring Kesari in 2019. Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, also headlined by Sunny.

Bobby Deol, on the other hand, will soon be seen locking horns with Suriya in Kanguva. Kanguva is also the first Tamil film in Bobby Deol's career. He plays the antagonist Udhiran.