Sunny Deol gets angry as fan asks him for selfie at airport, Twitter reacts: 'Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh would never…'

A video of actor Sunny Deol from the airport is doing the rounds of social media. Sunny, who has been riding high on the success of his latest film Gadar 2, was seen getting angry at a fan who approached him for selfie. The actor's reaction has not gone down well with some, who called him ‘arrogant’. Meanwhile, some fans also defended Sunny, saying his response to the person was justified as he must be tired promoting Gadar 2, and did not feel like interacting with fans. Also read: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 collects ₹283 crore in 1st week, may cross ₹300 crore today

Sunny Deol's airport video

Sunny Deol reacted angrily in a recent airport video.

In the recent video, Sunny, who was dressed in a casual grey travel outfit and sported a black bucket hat, was surrounded by fans trying to click photos with him. Stopping for one of them, Sunny told him angrily, "Le na photo (Take the photo)!"

The video was shared by a Twitter or X user, who wrote, "Never seen first generation stars ever behave (in) such (a way). It’s always the star-kids, who have grown up with fame and privilege who take this love for granted. Be it SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) or Amitabh Bachchan. Always grateful."

A few days ago, a video of Sunny refusing to take pictures with a couple of underprivileged women on a Mumbai street had also surfaced online.

Reactions to Sunny Deol snapping at fan

A section of social media users called out the actor for his 'entitlement'. One wrote on Twitter or X, "Paji still in Ziddi movie wala mood (Brother still has the angry mood from his film Ziddi)." A second one said, "Reel life vs real life. We love them after seeing them in films but in reality they are different." Another joked, "For a decade or two, he (Sunny Deol) hasn’t seen this kind of sudden influx of fans chasing him." Another said, "He got a hit after generations and still behaving as if… (laughing emoji)."

A fan defended Sunny, writing, "I disagree. Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini have been rude too. Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, there are many..." One more wrote, "Bhai (brother) he is also a human being. He (Sunny) can also get frustrated." A person also wrote, "He is travelling daily from one place to another place for Gadar 2, might be tired."

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 released on August 11, 2023. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features Ameesha as Sakeena with Sunny also reprising his role Tara Singh from their 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The sequel comes over two decades after the original, and has been performing very well at the box office. The film collected ₹22 crore on Thursday, as per early estimates, taking its total first week collection to ₹283.35 crore, reported Sacnilk.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.