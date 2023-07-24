Sunny Deol on Gadar 2's box office clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2: 'Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo'

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) are going to be released on the same day – August 11, 2023. In a new interview, Sunny, who stars alongside Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2, was asked about his film's clash with OMG 2. Sunny recalled how his 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had clashed with Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. He said he does not understand 'why people compare' films, when there is 'no comparison' between them. Also read: Ameesha Patel posts massive Gadar 2 spoiler on Instagram, fans say she's ruined it Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 poster (left), and Akshay Kumar in OMG 2.

Sunny was asked about the many big box office clashes this year. When asked to share his thoughts on Gadar 2 clashing with another film on a Friday – OMG 2 – the actor said a good film should not be compared with others.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 and OMG 2's clash

"Gadar did ₹100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai (People thought Gadar is old sort of film with old songs). On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it.

Sunny further said, "What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo (Why must people compare a good film with others. Films that have no comparison should not be pitted against each other)."

About OMG 2

The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 11 and is set for a box office clash with another sequel - Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. However, it was recently reported that in order to avoid an Adipurush-like backlash, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is looking at the dialogues and scenes in Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) to prevent controversy later.

Directed by Amit Rasi, Oh My God 2 shows Akshay in a character inspired by Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as Shiva devotee, Kanti Sharan Mudgal. OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam as a lawyer. According to reports, Arun Govil and Govind Namdev, are also likely to appear in the film.

About Gadar 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features Ameesha Patel and Sunny in lead roles. Their 2001 film Gadar was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history at that time. The sequel comes over two decades after the original.

Talking about Gadar 2, filmmaker Anil Sharma had told Hindustan Times in a 2022 interview, "We have worked with the same cast and characters Tara Singh (Sunny), Sakina (Amisha) and Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). The story too has progressed 22 years ahead. My son (Utkarsh) has grown from a kid to a youngster so it’s a natural progression for everyone. For the new audience it will be a new film and for old timers it’s a sequel.”

