Will Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman have only 15 minutes screen time in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana? Here's what we know

The audience is waiting with bated breath for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana, scheduled for next year's release. However, fans of Sunny Deol will be disappointed, as the actor will reportedly have a very brief screen time. As per India Today sources, Sunny will have less than half an hour of screen time in the film. Sunny Deol will star as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

About Sunny Deol's screen presence in Ramayana Part 1

Sunny will play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film, which will hit the theatres in Diwali 2026. In Ramayana: Part 1, Sunny will be seen on screen for around 15 minutes. The film will reportedly end with the arrival of Hanuman, who will promise to help Lord Ram (Ranbir Kapoor) and Laxman (Ravi Dubey) in rescuing Goddess Sita (Sai Pallavi) from Ravana (Yash).

Will Suny have more screen time in Ramayana Part 2?

In Ramayana: Part 2, Sunny will have a bigger role. He will appear when the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana becomes the central plot. The second part of the film will be released during Diwali 2027.

All about Ramayana

The teaser of Ramayana: Part 1 was released last week and has received a strong response from fans. Many were impressed by the visuals and the background score. The film's music is composed by two legends -- AR Rahman and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

Set 5,000 years ago, Ramayana draws from ancient Indian mythology to present a cosmic battle between light and darkness. Producer Namit Malhotra described the film as "a cultural movement," adding that the intent is to introduce India's epic to global audiences through cutting-edge cinematic tools, as per news agency ANI.

Sunny's next film

Fans will also see Sunny in Border 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. The upcoming film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, which was directed by J P Dutta.